1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.
SCHD stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.
