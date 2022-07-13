Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

