Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $50,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

