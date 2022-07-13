Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 290 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

MU stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

