Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.