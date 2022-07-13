Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 495 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

