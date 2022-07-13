American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 453.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

