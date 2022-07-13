Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CME Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CME Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.67. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

