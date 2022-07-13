1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

