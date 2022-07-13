Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Eaton stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

