Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

