Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,890 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

