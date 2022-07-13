POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of PKX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. POSCO has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $80.02.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
