POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. POSCO has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $80.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the period.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.