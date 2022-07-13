PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.