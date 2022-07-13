Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

