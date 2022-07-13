Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

