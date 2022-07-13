Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 129.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.92.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

