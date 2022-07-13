Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

