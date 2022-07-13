Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

