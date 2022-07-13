Greenleaf Trust Has $778,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

NYSE:EMN opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

