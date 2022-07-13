Comerica Bank Has $11 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.