Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

NYSE:LLY opened at $323.59 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.87 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.