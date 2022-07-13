Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

