Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of CE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

