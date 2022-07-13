Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.72 and its 200-day moving average is $392.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

