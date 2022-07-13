Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

RSG stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

