Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.