Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 118 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.03 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

