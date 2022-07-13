Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.98 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $78,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 105.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.