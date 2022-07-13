Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 92,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,881,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 92,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Verizon Communications worth $656,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

