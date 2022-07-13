The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 35,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 57,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

DIS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

