Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

