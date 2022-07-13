The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.