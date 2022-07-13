Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

