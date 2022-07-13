Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 313 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of XOM opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

