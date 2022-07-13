Sciencast Management LP Invests $229,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after purchasing an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

