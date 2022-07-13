Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

