Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

