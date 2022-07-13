Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

