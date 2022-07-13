KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

