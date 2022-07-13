Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

