Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 4,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 309,199 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
