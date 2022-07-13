Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 2,105 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,985,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

