Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 605 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

