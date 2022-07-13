Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

