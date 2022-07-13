Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.24 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

