Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.