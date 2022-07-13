Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

