iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.