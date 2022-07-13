Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,414 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

